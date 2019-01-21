Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Celebrates New England Patriots Win With Sexy Bedtime Selfie

She’s one of the most supportive girlfriends out there, so it was only natural that Camille Kostek would take to her social media to share lots of motivational posts and document the epic match that eventually won the New England Patriots (and her beau Rob Gronkowski) a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

While Gronk was busy helping carry his team to their third consecutive Super Bowl, his girlfriend and former Patriots cheerleader Camille was showing her support physically and on the internet. She swapped her typically skimpy attire for full-on winter gear as she headed to Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri, where she saw her beloved team win 37-31 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram stories to share real-life videos from the match, as well as pictures from after the game — including a couple with her NFL beau, where they are both seen hugging and beaming with joy due to the results. “AFC CHAMPION,” she captioned one of the adorable snaps, followed by a red heart emoji.

After the match and after she said goodbye to Gronk, who then had to catch a plane, Camille posted a few videos in which she is heard saying that she’s just “pacing back and forth” and making “silent screams” because she’s overly excited. She ended an evening of Insta stories by sharing a sultry bedtime selfie, in which she’s evidently read to get some rest after a night full of emotions and freezing temperatures.

The blonde beauty also reposted a video originally shared on Tom Brady’s Instagram account that ended up going viral, which showed Brady and Gronk both can be seen just shrugging and smiling after the game, noticeably happy and proud of their team and their performance. The clip ends with footage of the match and a graphic of the score showing their win while P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys For Life” plays in the background. The video was posted early Monday morning, just a few hours after the Patriots landed at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The Super Bowl LIII will take place on February 3, where the Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams. This will be Brady’s ninth trip to the Super Bowl, where he will certainly give his all to try and come home with his sixth Lombardi Trophy. Gronk, on the other hand, is expected to consider retirement during this year’s off-season, according to the Daily Mail. The NFL star has often battled back and ankle injuries.