Madison Beer Goes Braless Under Plunging Pink Pantsuit Ensemble

The singer rocked the bold look as she attended another show during Paris Fashion Week.

Singer Madison Beer has been showing off her chic fashion sense in Paris, France, where she’s been attending a number of shows for Paris Fashion Week over the last few days.

The singer stunned yet again on Monday, January 21, when the Daily Mail reported that she stepped out in a bright pink pantsuit for the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Week show — an outfit that was sure to turn heads from the bold color alone.

Madison looked incredibly chic in the brightly colored outfit, going braless underneath the suit jacket’s plunging neckline and flaunting some serious cleavage as she made her way around the city. The risque top was coordinated with a pair of high-rise creased dress pants that she tucked into a pair of chunky black combat boots — giving the look a bit of an edgy tone. Madison drew even more attention to her exposed chest with a silver chain necklace, and added even more bling to the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a gorgeous watch around her wrist. She completed her getup for the night with tiny black bag that featured a shimmering square buckle.

The “Hurts Like Hell” singer tied her signature long brown tresses back in a sleek ponytail, and she kept her makeup look simple with a daring winged eye liner and glossy nude lip, leaving the pop of color to her revealing ensemble.

While attending the Ralph & Russo show on Monday, Madison also took over the L’Officiel Paris Instagram account, where she gave followers and fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show using the Instagram Stories feature.

Madison has certainly been showing off her chic fashion sense while in Paris over the last week, stunning her fans across the globe with her beautiful ensembles.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell stayed on trend with a denim co-ordinated look as she attended the Off-White fashion show on Wednesday, January 16. There, she supported rapper Offset, whom she collaborated with for her hit single “Hurts Like Hell.”

Shortly before the new year began, Madison explained to Forbes what her resolution would be for 2019.

“My New Year’s resolution is to be easier on myself be more clear headed and focus on what’s really important,” she said.

And while she’s looking forward to hopefully finding more success with her hit single, fans will be delighted to know that the singer has more tunes to come.

“I’m certainly most excited about releasing even more new music,” she revealed. “Needless to say, I can’t wait for 2019.”