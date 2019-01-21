‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 14: Who’s Confirmed For A Return?

Vicki Gunvalson is speaking out!

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is expected to reunite soon for production on the series’ upcoming 14th season but before they do, fans are wondering which cast members will be back for the new episodes.

Although Bravo TV has remained completely silent about the new season, Vicki Gunvalson recently took to her Instagram page where she revealed she would be coming back as the longest-running Housewife of all time.

During a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, over the weekend, Gunvalson spent time with family members and her boyfriend Steve Lodge, and in the caption of one of her Instagram photos, she told her fans and followers to “stay tuned for Season 14.”

As fans may recall, some viewers believed Gunvalson’s role on The Real Housewives of Orange County may be in jeopardy due to the drug allegations she made against co-star Kelly Dodd during the Season 13 reunion. However, according to Gunvalson’s Instagram page, the “OG” of “OC” has not been ousted from the cast.

As for Dodd, she told fans on Instagram last month that she would quit the series if Bravo TV decided to bring Gunvalson back to the show after the comments she made about her.

Below is a photo of Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge enjoying time together in Mexico.

Following Kelly Dodd’s threats to quit The Real Housewives of Orange County, a source spoke to Radar Online, claiming that Dodd won’t be leaving and confirming Gunvalson would not be getting fired.

“Vicki is not getting fired and Kelly Dodd is not going to quit,” a production insider explained to the outlet. “Kelly got super upset in the heat of the moment. But the higher-ups are coaxing Kelly into staying because they need the drama for next season.”

The insider also said Dodd wouldn’t leave the show because she loves the platform it gives her.

“Kelly is appreciative of the fan base that the show has given her and she is also very grateful that it allows her to give back in terms of charity work, such as her work with the soup kitchen,” the insider explained.

“Kelly and Vicki will hash this out on the upcoming season, or they won’t,” the insider said. “Either way, neither of the ladies are going anywhere and the claws are going to come out like never before on season 14.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.