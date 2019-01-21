Hilaria Baldwin Explains Martin Luther King Jr. Day To 5-Year-Old Daughter In Sweet Instagram Video

Hilaria Baldwin is here to prove that no one is too young to learn about and appreciate Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, the fitness guru took on the difficult task of explaining MLK Day and the fight against racism to her 5-year-old daughter, Carmen. Baldwin shared a video of her conversation with Carmen on Instagram, as well as a lengthy reflection on the discussion.

The video on Baldwin’s Instagram feed shows Carmen sitting at a table watching a black-and-white video of MLK Jr.’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech on a small penguin-shaped television. After a few seconds, the video cuts to Carmen drawing a picture as her mother speaks to her about racism.

“Look at my skin color,” Baldwin said, putting her tanner hand in front of Carmen’s. “Who’s darker?”

When Carmen said her mother is darker, Baldwin asked if either of them are better than the other for having a different skin color. Carmen shook her head “no” in response.

“You know, some people think that other people aren’t as good as them because they have a different color of skin? Isn’t that weird?” Baldwin asked.

Then, the mother of three asked her young daughter how that makes her feel, and Carmen said, “Sad.”

The video currently has over 50,000 views and counting, as well as 430 comments.

In the caption, Baldwin explained that the conversation with Carmen sparked when her daughter asked why she didn’t have school on Monday and what holiday was being celebrated.

“Today is a day where we honor and celebrate a great man who preached peace, equality, and all things that simply make sense,” Baldwin wrote.

She continued on to explain that, for the next hour, the two spoke about MLK Day. Baldwin said she learned how difficult it can be to explain prejudice to a child who only understands acceptance at five years old. However, by teaching Carmen, she heard how “senseless” racism and violence sounds.

“This is my first year telling my daughter about this history that unfortunately is becoming more present,” Baldwin concluded. “I feel that if the racist people amongst us tried to explain their hate to kids, the children would be great teachers and drive these cold hearts towards a warmer love.”

In the comments, Baldwin received nothing but praise from followers for her parenting skills. Some even wrote that the video moved them to tears.

Baldwin appears to be doing everything to can to keep her children educated. An earlier Inquisitr story reported that, over the weekend, the mother brought her three children to National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey. The interactive exhibit in Times Square gave the Baldwin kids an up-close look at underwater life.