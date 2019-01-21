Jenelle Evans Says Briana DeJesus ‘Isn’t Like The Other Girls,’ Has Cut Off Contact With Amber Portwood

Although the girls of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 appear on the same network, that doesn’t mean they all get along. Jenelle Evans spoke out to Hollywood Life and revealed there are two cast mates that she doesn’t exactly get along with.

Jenelle explained, “I decided not associate with Amber anymore and blocked her the other day. If Amber reached out to me in private with ‘concerns’ then I wouldn’t be so mad about it, but she’s being like Kail.”

Jenelle didn’t explain what exactly Amber did to make her mad. However, Jenelle’s feud with Kailyn has been ongoing and highly publicized. Things became more tense in December when Jenelle took a “peace offering” of hair care products that Kailyn had sent to her and set it on fire. The incident was captured on film and uploaded to social media, according to People.

Most recently, the feud between Jenelle and Kailyn intensified. Jenelle and her mother, who is also shown on Teen Mom 2, were doing an Instagram Live video when Jenelle’s mother said something shocking. Jenelle’s mom Barbara commented about “killing” Kail, but both Jenelle and her mother said it was only a “joke.” Kailyn wasn’t laughing at the supposed joke, though, and as previously reported by Inquisitr, said she will not be filming “until further notice.”

Despite not getting along with Amber and Kailyn, Jenelle doesn’t have any problem with one of her co-stars.

Speaking about Briana DeJesus, who was added to the cast in 2017 as a fifth member, Jenelle said to Hollywood Life, “Briana reaches out to me if she reads something or hears something crazy. She isn’t like the other girls trying to go online and talk about me for their own attention and benefit to remain popular within the spotlight. Amber Portwood and Kail have both done this to me recently.”

Since being added to Teen Mom 2, Briana has had drama with some of the cast as well. She briefly dated Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin and the relationship played out on last season of Teen Mom 2. The relationship caused some tension between Briana and Kailyn, though. Although the two broke up and Javi has since moved on with a new girl and has had another baby, the tension between Kail and Briana may still be there.

In December of 2018, after Jenelle set Kail’s “peace offering” ablaze, Briana spoke to InTouch Weekly and revealed that she agreed with Jenelle.

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air on MTV Monday night.