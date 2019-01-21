‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Sharon Denies Phyllis!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 21, brings terrible news for Lily, brotherly bonding for Arturo and Rey, snide remarks from Mia, and rejection for Phyllis.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) eased Mattie’s (Lexie Stevenson) concerns over his unexpected visit to Lily (Christel Khalil). Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) already arrived at the prison, and a surprised Lily hugged him. They briefly discussed the Genoa City gossip for a minute, and then Billy got down to business. He told Lily that he’d caught Cane and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissing. Lily was shocked, considering that they hate each other. Then, Billy revealed that they were both sober and that it’d happened before. Lily felt sick, and Billy felt terrible for coming, but Lily assured him that she was happy to know the truth. Later, Cane arrived at the prison after visiting hours, and he wasn’t able to see Lily. However, he did find out that Billy got to see her earlier.

At Crimson Lights, Arturo (Jason Canela) brought Abby (Melissa Ordway) a bouquet. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) advised Arturo to hold onto the right woman when he finds her, and Sharon (Sharon Case) watched from the counter. Then, Abby and Rey clashed over Victor (Eric Braeden), and Abby learned Victor got out on bail. She lamented that she’s always the last to know.

After Abby stepped away to call her family, Rey told Arturo that he hoped the investigation wasn’t interfering in Arturo’s relationship with Abby. Arturo assured Rey they are solid, and then admitted he’s planning to settle down. Arturo apologized to Rey for what happened with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and Rey told Arturo that he and Mia are also stronger than ever. Then Arturo told Rey that Rey was more his father than their actual father. They were happy to be brothers again.

Mia arrived, and Rey hugged her and told her about Arturo being in love. After Rey left, Mia taunted Arturo about being in love with her instead of Abby. Arturo left, and Abby returned to Mia holding her flowers. Mia told Abby that Arturo was settling for her, and Abby advised Mia to mind her own business and to go pluck somebody’s nose hairs.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) convinced Sharon (Sharon Case) to go to Jabot. Sharon arrived, thinking Phyllis had a business opportunity for her. However, instead, Phyllis offered Sharon an alliance. The Newmans are circling the wagons, leaving Phyllis and Sharon at risk. Surely they’d be stronger together against the powerful Genoa City family. Sharon doesn’t think they need to do anything, because Nick (Joshua Morrow) wouldn’t let the mothers of his children take the fall — but Phyllis said that Nick wouldn’t even have a vote. Unfortunately for Phyllis, Sharon revealed that she trusts Phyllis even less than Victor, so she’ll wait and see before teaming up with Phyllis.