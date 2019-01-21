Stella Maxwell Wears Nothing But Leather Jacket, Uses Hands To Cover Herself In Raunchy New Instagram Snap

Maxim is well-known for giving its Instagram followers visual treats by sharing sizzling photos of beautiful models. Keeping with tradition, the magazine took to the popular social media platform over the weekend to share a racy snap featuring Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell wearing nothing but a leather jacket.

In the snap in question, the 28-year-old model is featured in the nude underneath a black jacket as she uses her hands to cover her groin area. The Belgium-born stunner is posing with her front toward the camera against a glass that shows her reflection. The model is wearing her hair down in loose waves as it cascades down onto her shoulder, except for a few strands that partially cover Maxwell’s face, suggesting there is a breeze blowing.

The photo appears to have been captured during the golden hour as the sun catches her face, accentuating her blue eyes as she pierces the onlooker with her fierce gaze. According to the post’s tags, the photo was taken by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, known for his work for Elle magazine and the reality television series America’s Next Top Model.

Accessorizing her sultry look, Maxwell is wearing several silver rings on her fingers, which feature prominently since the model is using her hands to cover herself up and censor the photo.

The snap, which Maxim shared with its 849,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,700 likes and more than 40 comments within a few days of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans of the magazine and the model took to the comments section to compliment the aesthetic of the photo as well as Maxwell’s beauty by writing comments in different languages and sharing different emoji, particularly fire ones.

“Lighting is incredible!!” one user wrote.

“Please this year stella maxwell again,” another one chimed in, referring to 2016, the year Maxwell topped Maxim’s annual list of the hottest females on the planet.

Maxwell has addressed her beauty secrets in several interviews. Speaking with Elle magazine last year, Maxwell said that she considers yoga to be a crucial part of her fitness routine.

“The level of toughness can vary. But, you are very much in control of that. If you don’t want to do Bikram, maybe a good idea is to do normal room-temperature yoga. Yoga Flow is kind of fun, because there’s music. I find it just a very enjoyable hour of life, rather than like something that’s hard like a workout,” she told the magazine.