Fiji Water Model Famous For Photobombing Golden Globes Lands Appearance On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

The young social media sensation will be appearing on the show in February.

A picture is worth a thousand words — but that was before social media. Kelleth Cuthbert, famously known as the Fiji Water Girl from the 76th Golden Globe Awards, is turning her viral fame into a power move by landing herself an appearance on the hit soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.

According to Page Six, Cuthbert has been hard at working preparing for her role. The episode will air on February 6; at this time it is not known who Cuthbert will be playing on the popular show, or if her role will be a recurring one.

Cuthbert has been excitedly promoting her appearance on social media, even sharing a group snap on Instagram of her posing alongside members of the cast. In the image, Cuthbert is surrounded by The Bold and the Beautiful stars Courtney Hope, Darin Brooks, Heather Tom, and Nia Soux.

“Thank you to the lovely folks of @boldandbeautifulcbs for having me yesterday!” Cuthbert wrote in the caption last week. Although rumors abounded as to why Cuthbert might be on set at the long-running soap, the show and Cuthbert have both confirmed she was filming her appearance.

It’s an unexpected twist in Cuthbert’s career, which exploded following the Golden Globes. Cuthbert was hired by Fiji Water to discreetly hand out drinks to stars walking the red carpet — but she turned it into something so much more. During the course of the evening, Cuthbert managed to photobomb nearly every major star that posed for a shot. Celebrities from Luke Evans to Lady Gaga and Alison Brie all found the Fiji Water Girl standing in the background of their photos, trusty water tray in hand.

The story quickly went viral, with the Fiji Water Girl becoming one of the first popular memes of the new year. Fans immediately went into a frenzy trying to uncover Cuthbert’s identity, and the model became a social media sensation.

But not everyone has enjoyed being part of this popular social media meme. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis — who was subjected to multiple photobombs over the course of the evening — took to Instagram to criticize the stunt.

“I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera,” she wrote on Instagram. “I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either.”

While some stars weren’t on board with Fiji Water’s unconventional marketing plan, the unexpected attention from the online world ended up spelling big bucks for the brand. The company is estimated to have brought in over $12 million in ad impressions at the awards show, according to Yahoo.