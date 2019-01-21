‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Still A Patriots Supporter As He Celebrates Win On Twitter

Sunday night saw the New England Patriots take victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, elevating them to the Super Bowl LIII on February 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Celebrations were fast and fierce from Patriots fans, and of course included plenty of celebrities. Chris Evans, star of Captain America, was one of them, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the game, according to Comic Book.

Evans’ message was a concise one. The actor wrote just two words: “The goat.” He is referring, of course, to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who set up the play that won the game for the New England side in overtime.

It’s not the first time Evans has made his support for the Patriots known publicly. Back in 2017, a video surfaced of the actor celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win. The footage was played on a segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the actor expressed his gratitude at the friends with him who had decided to, apparently secretly, film his reaction in the last moments of the game.

“We went to the Super Bowl and I had a couple Boston buddies and Renner, Jeremy Renner, and it was one of Renner’s buddies that had seen me spike in enthusiasm throughout the game and chose to film the final seconds and I didn’t know it was happening. And God bless him, because that video means so much to me.”

Fans of Evans also took to Twitter to comment on the actor and his love for the Patriots, with some loving him and others hating him for it.

“Chris, I love you, but you’ve GOT to stop being a Patriots fan,” one wrote, with another adding “Chris Evans’s only flaw is he is a Patriots fan.”

Other, more supportive fans were elated for the actor, with one even saying “The only good thing about the Patriots winning is knowing Chris Evans is happy.”

One man even thought Evans’ allegiance was written in the stars.

“When you think about it, Captain America (Chris Evans) loving a sports team called the Patriots only makes sense.”

In reality, the likely reason Evans supports the Patriots stems from the fact that he was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, the same state that is home to the New England side.

Evans has also explained that he hasn’t met Brady yet, but despite his admiration for the player, he’s also not sure he wants to.