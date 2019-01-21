Halsey Strikes Risque Pose In Dangerously Short Dress For Latest Instagram Snap

As east coasters bundle up against the chilling winter temperatures, singer Halsey is lucky enough to spend her days basking in warmer weather on the west coast, wearing clothing more fit for summer than for the current season.

The “Without Me” singer did just that this week, sharing a photo to her Instagram account on Sunday, January 20, that showed off her dangerously short, meant-for-summer dress to her 11.1 million followers. She struck a risque pose for the camera in this particular image.

In her latest social media snap, Halsey posed outside — in a driveway with a bright yellow taxi-van. The singer sent hearts racing in an insanely short sleeveless mini dress that barely grazed her upper thigh and hugged her curves in all of the right ways. As if the piece wasn’t already short enough, Halsey stretched one leg high in the air, scrunching the dress up more as she flaunted her tanned and toned legs — likely flashing whoever else may have been outside witnessing the impromptu photo shoot.

The beauty paired her barely-there dress with a pair of black cowboy boots, and added some color with a burnt orange bucket hat that covered up her newly blonde tresses. She perfectly complimented her bold, bright teal eye shadow in the process.

“This brave cab traveled all the way from NYC to LA,” she explained to her followers on the social media platform. “Who is she? What did she see on her journey? An enigma…”

Halsey’s millions of followers were sure to show her some love for the sexy new Instagram snap, awarding it more than 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours of having been posted. Fans flooded the comment section with thousands of messages for the “Bad At Love” singer.

“U are such an amazing and beautiful soul,” one fan wrote.

“You are very beautiful I love you,” said another.

Many others wondered if her caption was a reference to Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency, one titled “Lady Gaga Enigma.”

“‘Enigma’ just thought gaga omg,” one user commented, while another said she “stanned” over Halsey being a fan of the “Poker Face” singer.

Halsey had an incredible last few months of 2018, performing at a number of shows — including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Her success continued into 2019, with her latest single “Without Me” edging out Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” to take over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart during the first week of the year.