‘Maxim’ Model Aline Weber Goes Naked Under Sheer Mesh Dress In Racy Instagram Snapshot

A photo of Aline Weber shared by Maxim in its verified Instagram page on Sunday is bound to send the winter temperatures up a notch. The magazine took to the popular social media platform over the weekend to post a snapshot of the Brazilian beauty wearing nothing but a sheer mesh dress that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, which was taken by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, the 29-year-old model is featured in a swimming pool while rocking a white mesh dress and nothing underneath. The model is lifting her upper body up and out of the water as she tilts her head slightly back with her eyes closed. Her facial expression is contemplative as if fully enjoying some peace and quiet while in the pool.

Weber is wearing her blonde tresses tied back in a low bun. Her hair is wet and slicked back, suggesting she had just taken a dip in the water. In the caption of the post, Maxim simply wrote, “Take the plunge.”

The fabric that contours the dress is strategically placed over Weber’s chest to censor the photo, while she is holding her right leg bent forward to cover her lower body.

Accessorizing the shot, Weber wore a thick, sophisticated silver necklace and tiny studs on her earlobes. The model is wearing natural makeup on her face, consisting of nude lips and some eyeliner. The photo, which Maxim shared with its 849,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,500 likes and more than 40 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing.

Fans of the magazine took to the comment section to share how they feel about the sultry photo by writing messages and leaving a host of emoji.

“Quite a moving shot,” one user wrote, tagging Bensimon in the comment.

“I like this! Straight [fire emoji],” another one chimed in.

As Maxim has noted, Weber has appeared on a host of covers of glossy magazines from Mexico to Japan, walked the runway for Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, and posed for top photographers.

In addition to her successful modeling career, the Brazilian model has also ventured into acting, the report continued. In the 2016 cover shoot featuring the blonde bombshell, Maxim pointed out that Weber made a cameo in Tom Ford’s stunningly visual 2009 directorial debut A Single Man, in which she played a beautiful literature student who whispers something enigmatic into a male classmate’s ear between long pulls on a cigarette.