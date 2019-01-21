Ansel Elgort And Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Pack On PDA In Swimsuits During Mexico Trip

Love is in the air!

This past weekend, Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, packed on the PDA during a trip to Mexico. Photos published by TMZ show the duo enjoying a little fun in the sun on a getaway to Mexico. In some of the steamy photos, the pair can be seen kissing and wrapping their arms around one another, and they appear to be totally in love.

Komyshan shows off her toned body in a skimpy navy blue bikini in the released images. The ballerina leaves very little to the imagination while rocking a blue polka-dotted bikini, one that shows off all of her amazing curves — especially with a thonged back. In most of the images, she wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail — and she appears to be having a blast with her man.

Elgort looks equally as fit in a pair of red patterned swim shorts that also showcase his killer abs. The actor can be seen sporting new, bleached-blonde locks, along with an oversized pair of black sunglasses. And this is not the first time that the New Yorkers have traded in the snow for sand in recent weeks.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Elgort and Komyshan jetted off to Hawaii for a tropical getaway. In one of the images, the actor puts his arm around Violetta as they walk together in the shallow water. Elgort wears a big smile on his face as he sports a pair of black swim trunks sans shirt. Once again, Violetta looks stunning in a barely-there bikini.

Ansel Elgort & his longtime love Violetta Komyshan shared some PDA during their beach vacation! Check out all the photos: https://t.co/CXS3V6Hw9H — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 21, 2019

Both Elgort and Komyshan also posted photos from that getaway to their Instagram accounts. While Elgort just shared a shot of himself and a youngster to his Instagram account, Violetta shared a photo of the couple caught in an embrace to her Instagram feed. As fans of the famous pair know, the couple met at Fiorello H. LaGuardia School — and the two were high school sweethearts. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Violetta shared their love story.

“I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something. [One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive,” she shared. “I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'”

The pair have already been together for an impressive seven years.