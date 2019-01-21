‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, January 22: Steffy Considers Adoption While Hope Grieves

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 22, reveal that while one woman grieves for the loss of her baby, another woman considers adding another child to her family. Per Highlight Hollywood, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is still grieving the loss of her daughter. Little does she know that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has already asked Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) if he would be hurt if she adopted so soon after the loss of Beth.

Hope Logan Grieves For Beth on Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle has given a sterling performance as Hope Logan during the last couple of weeks. Many fans have noted how accurately she has portrayed the emotions of a mother who has just lost her baby, and she continues to give a heart-wrenching performance.

After Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) tried to cheer Hope up with a rescue puppy, she finds herself sinking into a deeper depression. Although Liam is trying to support her through their loss, she believes that he cannot understand the depth of her despair.

According to She Knows Soaps, she believes that Liam already has a daughter in Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and therefore cannot put himself in her shoes. She does not have any children, and this is not the first time she has lost a child before she had the chance to meet him or her. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) also lost their son.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope may spiral out of control when she finds out that Steffy is planning to adopt. Although Steffy told Liam she would not adopt a baby if it hurt him or Hope, he did not consult with his wife about her feelings. He simply told Steffy to go ahead with the adoption.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope remains troubled by her encounter with Sally and fears she will never be able to overcome her pain. pic.twitter.com/4QPUuUg6Iy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2019

Steffy Considers Adoption

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) told Steffy that there was a baby who was available for private adoption. Steffy was immediately intrigued, but told her mother that she would first need to speak to Liam.

After talking to her ex-husband — who gave her his blessing — Steffy and Taylor started talking about the real possibility of adopting a sister for Kelly. Steffy already had a name to call the baby — Phoebe, after her twin sister who died in an accident.

Now that Steffy is close to meeting the baby, will Flo come forward with the information she knows about Reese? Or will Steffy mistakenly adopt a baby who may be Hope’s?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.