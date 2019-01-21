Emily Ratajkowski Posts Adorable Instagram Photo With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard On His Birthday

While Valentine’s Day is still a few weeks away, it seems like love is in the air.

Taking to popular social media platform Instagram, supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski has given her fans and followers a brief look into her personal life. In her latest snapshot, the I Feel Pretty and Gone Girl star shared a photo of both her and her husband. The two cozy up together at what looks like a diner.

In this particular pic, Ratajkowski is seen wearing a sleeveless top with a plunging neckline, though much of her torso is obscured by her husband’s arm. The model is rocking a bold and chunky watch — though, at the distance from which the photo was taken, it’s near impossible to discern the particular brand or model.

Ratajkowski’s signature dark brown tresses are on full display, though with this particular photo, one has to assume the model hasn’t dyed her hair as of late, considering she posted the snapshot with a black and white filter. Overall, Ratajkowski isn’t as decked out as she might be when compared to some of her other Instagram posts. Other than a pair of hoop earrings — and an adorable, cute smile — Emily is keeping things simple and down-to-earth in this latest share.

Of course, part of the picture’s appeal comes from Emily Ratajkowski’s significant other. Her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, is right by her side. The two appear to be greatly enjoying a shared meal. Bear-McClard, like his wife, is keeping things simple when it comes to fashion. The actor and producer is seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, a few rings on his left hand, and a pair of sunglasses — which are resting on his head. Not unlike his wife, Bear-McClard has a smile plastered across his face as he wraps his arm around his beau.

Despite having been posted only a couple of hours ago, Ratajkowski’s 21.5 million Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of her latest post. At the time of writing, the photo has accrued well over 530,000 likes, with fans flocking to the comment section to share over 1,700 messages. Plenty of her fans took the time to wish Sebastian Bear-McClard a happy birthday, with Ratajkowski doing much the same in the photo’s caption.

For those who are unfamiliar with Sebastian Bear-McClard, Harper’s Bazaar provides a few details on Ratajkowski’s husband. Bear-McClard has worked as both an actor and a producer. His best-known work is 2017’s Good Time, which stars Robert Pattinson of Twilight and Harry Potter fame. Bear-McClard not only worked as a producer on Good Time, but he also portrayed a police officer in the film.