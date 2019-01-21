‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Jumps Into Bed With A Shocking Partner

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that Salem’s drama will continue to heat up, although the days are starting to get cold.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) begin a new scheme. The Salem bad boy, who comes from a long line of trouble-making Kiriakis men, will seemingly have a new trick up his sleeve this week. Fans will also see him jump into bed with someone new.

Viewers have been watching as Xander has caught the interest of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). Xander’s walking around the Kiriakis mansion while shirtless hasn’t helped matters — and Leo is smitten with him. Of course, Leo is currently married to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), but the marriage is a sham. Leo blackmailed his groom into walking down the aisle with him in order to get what he wanted.

Although Leo has been drooling over Xander, Leo might not get to actually hits the sheets with him. In a newly released winter preview for DOOL, Xander is seen making out with what appears to be Maggie’s daughter, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), in the Kiriakis living room.

In the latest #DAYS, Rex's stunning admission sends Sarah into Eric's arms.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/CM3MFiNuac — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 21, 2019

The couple would be unexpected to say the least, especially since Sarah just called off an engagement to Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) — and has seemingly been developing feelings for his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). However, after hearing that Rex has been unfaithful to her in so many ways, Sarah may look to get some revenge, and sew her wild oats with Xander.

Meanwhile, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will make his grandson, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) an offer that he can’t refuse. It seems that Vic may choose to appoint Brady to the position of CEO at Titan, a job that has been bounced around between Brady, Sonny, and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) as of late. It looks like Victor needs someone stable in the role.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) ask her former ally, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) for a favor. Meanwhile, Eric will make a stunning discovery. Could it be about Xander and Sarah, or possibly something much bigger, such as the fact that the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), is alive? Eric’s prayers may be answered very soon if he can find Nicole, bring her back to Salem, and reunite her with her daughter, Holly Jonas.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.