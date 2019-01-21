Trump Nominated For Multiple Razzie Awards

The Razzies, the annual awards for the worst of the year in film, will be presented later this year for the 39th time, and this year’s awards had a surprise multi-award nominee: President Donald Trump.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the president was nominated for Worst Actor for his appearances in footage in a pair of documentaries, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. Death of a Nation is a documentary that argued in favor of Trump – its director, Dinesh D’Souza, was pardoned by the president last year – while Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 was an anti-Trump documentary.

Trump was also nominated for Worst Screen Combo, along with “His Self Perpetuating Pettiness,” for those same two films. And both first lady Melania Trump and White House aide Kellyanne Conway were nominated for Worst Supporting Actress, although only for Fahrenheit 11/9.

The Razzie nominees for Worst Picture are John Travolta’s infamous mob biopic Gotti, the R-rated human/puppet comedy The Happytime Murders, the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson, the Jamie Foxx version of Robin Hood, and the thriller Winchester.

Those films mostly received lots of nominations. Gotti received nominations for Worst Actor (John Travolta) and Worst Supporting Actress (Kelly Preston), with the married couple also honored as Worst Screen Combo, while Kevin Connolly was nominated for Worst Director.

The Happytime Murders, not to be outdone, got nominations for Worst Actress (Melissa McCarthy, also “honored” for Life of the Party), Joel McHale for Worst Supporting Actor, and “Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes)” for Worst Screen Combo. Brian Henson, the son of Jim Henson, was also nominated for Worst Director.

'Gotti,' 'Holmes & Watson,' 'Death of a Nation' and 'The Happytime Murders' share the dubious honor of leading nominations for this year's Razzies. https://t.co/3cdhjshhV2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 21, 2019

The Razzies, officially known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, have been handed out since 1981. The Razzies have often been criticized over the years, both for mean-spiritedness and for nearly always choosing films that were already box office flops, and are safe to hate by the time the year is over. In addition, the Razzies do not require those voting to have actually seen the films in question.

One of the more memorable moments in Razzie history was in 2010 when Sandra Bullock won the Best Actress Oscar for The Blind Side, and the Worst Actress Razzie for All About Steve, both in the same weekend. Bullock was praised for attending the Razzie ceremony and being a good sport about it, as most Razzie nominees and winners over the years have not shown up.

This year’s Razzies will be presented on Saturday, February 23, the day before the Academy Awards.