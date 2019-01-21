Kim Kardashian Goes Glam In New Instagram Post To Promote Her Makeup Brand

Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian recently treated her 125 million followers on Instagram to a new picture wherein she looked absolutely beautiful with a full face of makeup. The 38-year-old star wore a dark red lip color which accentuated her plump lips which she teamed with some bronze eyeshadow and lots of mascara to pull off a very glamorous look. The up-close image highlighted Kim’s flawless skin and facial features which garnered 252,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments in less than 30 minutes of going live.

Kim said in the caption that she is “obsessed” with the classic red lip color that she is featured wearing in the photograph, and she is right because it was the third time since last week that Kim posted a picture wearing the same lip color. In the first picture, Kim posed topless to advertise her makeup brand and in the second picture, she posed in a thin, white swimsuit while being submerged in a bathtub full of water. The risque Instagram photograph — through which Kim provided a glimpse of her nipples — racked up more than 3 million likes and close to 20,000 comments wherein fans and followers showered Kim with various compliments, calling her “perfect,” “sexy,” “goddess,” and “incredibly beautiful.”

Kim also announced that her new lip color will be available for purchase on her website, KKW Beauty, coming Friday, which sent a wave of excitement among her female fans who wrote that they couldn’t wait to get their hands on the lip color.

Kim was also recently in the headlines after she took to her Twitter on Saturday night and shared a sweet gesture that her husband Kanye West made for her. According to an article by People, Kanye West was meeting two members of the R&B band 112, and after the meeting, Kanye made a call to his beloved wife via FaceTime and asked the two singers to give Kim a “personal rendition of their ’90s hit ‘Cupid.'” Per the article, Kanye’s gesture melted Kim’s heart and she said the following.

“This is one of the best days of my life. I have to go call my sisters. I’m so excited.”

On social media, people reacted to the tweet positively and called Kanye “the best husband ever.” One Twitter user said that fans got to see a rare side of Kanye and added that they “loved” what he did for his wifey. Many also pointed out that they saw Kanye smiling, which is also a rare and “priceless” moment, while others wished the couple the very best of luck for a long-lasting and loving relationship.