Blac Chyna Has Police Called To Her Home Over Allegations She’s Neglecting Daughter Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna had police officers called to her house on Sunday after someone had called the authorities to do a welfare check on her 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with her former fiance Rob Kardashian.

According to TMZ, an anonymous caller phoned the police over the weekend and told them that Blac Chyna was drunk and in such bad shape that she likely couldn’t take care of her young daughter, Dream.

However, when police arrived at Chyna’s home, they found a very different situation. Cops claim that nobody was drunk and that both Chyna and Dream were fine. In addition, a nanny was also at the residence at the time of the call.

While some fans may jump to the conclusion that Rob Kardashian, or a member of his famous family, could have made the call, the outlet claims that a big fight between Blac Chyna and a member of her glam team could have been what prompted the call to police over Dream’s welfare.

Meanwhile, Chyna has been making headlines for other incidents as well. She allegedly got into a fight with Love & Hip Hop star, Alexis Skyy, and threw a drink at the reality star last week when reports that Alexis and Rob were getting close surfaced.

A short time later, Rob returned to social media to share a video of Alexis at his house, only fueling the dating rumors, and seemingly trying to anger his baby mama.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Kardashian is said to be doing very well at the moment. He’s allegedly been working out and has been focused on his health, as well as his little girl, Dream.

“He’s in a good place right now. He’s happy, he’s getting healthier, and he’s just really settled into his role as a parent,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Rob’s daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna, is his main focus in life. “That’s his priority and that’s what’s really giving him purpose right now,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Recently, Kim Kardashian revealed that she believed her brother may return to film some scenes for the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, this season. However, the source claims that’s simply not true.

“Rob is not involved with filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has no interest in that. His family would love to have him back on the show, but they of course support any decision he makes and they’re just happy that he’s finding his groove, being a dad and living a quiet life makes him happy,” the insider added.

