‘The Bachelor’ Episode 4 Spoilers: Colton Underwood & His Gals Head To Singapore, A Chat Reveals Major Insight

Colton Underwood’s journey to find love is moving forward swiftly and Bachelor spoilers for Episode 4 reveal that he’s about to take his ladies abroad for the next round of dates. Heading into the January 28 show, Colton will still have 15 ladies battling for his final rose. By the time they wrap up their outings in Singapore, two more will be headed back home.

Gossip guru Reality Steve has been breaking down the Bachelor spoilers for Colton Underwood’s season. He says that Episode 4 will feature two individual dates along with one group date, as well as a major conversation that’s been hinted about for some time now.

The Bachelor spoilers tease that Tayshia Adams will get the first one-on-one of this next show. Tayshia and Colton are said to go bungee jumping, and it goes well enough that she gets a rose.

The group date will have 13 women on it and the ladies join Underwood for some sightseeing in Singapore. So far, Reality Steve hasn’t shared much else about this group date, but additional spoilers will emerge closer to the episode’s air date.

The other one-on-one is said to go to Caelynn Miller-Keyes and it sounds as if this could be a pivotal outing. Caelynn and Colton will have dinner at the Gardens by the Bay, and they’ll surely something more active going on earlier in the date that hasn’t been spoiled yet.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, show host Chris Harrison has been hyping this date between Colton and Caelynn. The two will have a serious conversation during the dinner portion of this date and it seems that Bachelor viewers could gain valuable insight into Underwood’s virginity as a result of this conversation.

It’s known that Miller-Keyes is passionate about advocating for sexual assault survivors due to her own experience in college where she was assaulted. Harrison teases that this conversation between Caelynn and Colton brings forth very personal stories from both Miller-Keyes and Underwood. ET Online suggests that this conversation is such that it really shifts things for the season and the discussion is apparently a serious, beautiful, emotional one that will be quite revealing.

Viewers have been curious to hear more than simplistic soundbites about Colton’s decision to remain a virgin until now, and Bachelor spoilers hint that Episode 4 may bring a great deal of clarity to all of this. Will the reality of these scenes live up to the hype? Fans know to be somewhat wary when it comes to these kinds of things, but it does sound as if there will be some pivotal moments of the season.

When it comes to the rose ceremony, Bachelor spoilers indicate that Tracy Shapoff and Courtney Curtis will be the two women eliminated. That leaves 13 bachelorettes in the mix of things and they’ll reportedly head to Thailand with Colton Underwood for Episode 5.