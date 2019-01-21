Alexis Ren Goes Completely Topless In Barely-Censored Instagram Photo

In addition to settling into her new apartment, Alexis Ren has also been busy keeping her legions of Instagram followers up to date on her life. On Monday, Maxim had quite a treat for fans of the model — the publication took to its verified Instagram account to share a racy snap of Ren posing completely topless.

In the photo in question, the 22-year-old model is featured wearing a white miniskirt and little else. Ren is seen posing in what appears to be a bathroom — as if walking out of one of the stalls — while wearing oversized sunglasses.

“Incognito,” Maxim captioned the sultry snap.

The Dancing with the Stars celeb has her side to the camera, which captures her bare breasts being covered by a few strands of her hair. The camera also captures the model’s derriere, as she is wearing a barely-there miniskirt. Ren is wearing her brown tresses down in loose waves, and they cascade down onto her chest to censor the photo. Strands of hair also partially cover her face, giving the impression that the model was caught unawares — an effect that was clearly for art’s sake, given that the photo was taken by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

The photo, which Maxim shared with its 849,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 6,200 likes and more than 45 comments in very short order. Fans of the magazine — and of the extremely lovely model posing for them — took to the comments section to share how they feel about the sultry photo. Said users wrote messages of their own, leaving a host of emoji ranging from fire to hearts to flowers.

“She remembered her sunglasses but not her top? Lol haha sorry can’t help myself. It is a cool shot,” one user joked.

“This is a great start to my day!” another excited Instagram fan chimed in.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, Ren has recently moved into a new apartment, and she has been sharing the details of this progress with her Instagram fans.

She has been posting several Instagram Stories that showed that she had to assemble furniture — and she enlisted a friend to help with the arduous process. The Instagram Stories show that she was finally able to put together a great table following a bit of concerted effort. The clip also shows the model and her friend goofing off at the end, as she attempted to punch a Styrofoam sheet in half.