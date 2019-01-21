Debris From Prince Philip Crash Put Up For Auction On Ebay

‘The wreckage may even have Phil's DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him.’

In a capitalist culture, anything goes and often does. Take Prince Philip’s recent car crash for instance. It appears that someone has already sought to capitalize on the accident by putting debris said to be from the crash on eBay.

The BBCreports that an eBay seller who goes by the moniker morbius777 posted wreckage, alleged to be from the collision near King’s Lynn Norfolk last Tuesday, on the popular auction site.

The listing which stated, “The wreckage may even have Phil’s DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him,” under the headline, “Prince Philip Car Crash Parts,” had over 139 bids and reached a price of £65,900 before eBay took it down.

Even though the seller insisted all the money raised from the online auction would go to Cancer Research UK, it failed to live up to eBay’s listing policies.

An eBay spokesperson explained that the listing was removed because it was not in accordance with its “policy relating to the sale of any item that seeks to profit from human suffering or tragedy.”

Although Prince Philip, 97, escaped from his Land Rover Freelander unscathed after it landed on its side following a collision with a Kia, the 28-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered cuts, while her 45-year-old female passenger broke her wrist. Fortunately, the third passenger of the vehicle, a nine-month-old boy, was uninjured.

Much to the dismay of many, Prince Philip appeared oblivious to any alarm bells the crash may have rung. Just two days after the accident, the Duke of Edinburgh was photographed driving a new Land Rover and to make matters worse, without a seatbelt.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman explained the force was aware of the photographs and it stressed that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver.”

“This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence.”

As for the eBay seller seeking to generate a bit of cash from the crash, they remain suitably aggrieved at what they perceive to be the heavy-handed action of the auction house.

The seller said, “These items are not stolen, they have been left at the roadside for way too long. It amazes me that they weren’t cleaned up on the day. So, as opportunists do, I tidied them up. There’s no financial gain in this for me, all proceeds going to charity. It’s a bit of fun, and Cancer Research get to benefit.”