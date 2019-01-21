Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Goes Naked In Sultry New Instagram Photos

It’s no accident that Elsa Hosk is one of the most sought-after models in the industry.

And the Swedish beauty proved why she is so popular yet again when she took to her Instagram on Monday to share a few racy snaps of herself just after waking up in beautiful Paris. Elsa decided to pose completely nude for the morning session, only partially covering up with a sheer white curtain. The first photo shows her makeup-free and with her hair up in a messy bun, leaving some blonde strings out, which perfectly framed her gorgeous face and enhancing her pretty freckles and light blue eyes. The Victoria’s Secret angel gazed seductively at the camera with her pouty lips slightly parted. While it was clear that she was topless, she covered her busty assets with a sheer curtain while she posed near her bedroom window.

For the second photo, Elsa captured her body from a side angle, showing off her incredible hourglass figure, while wrapping herself in the piece of fabric. She covered her breasts with one hand and shot the picture from an angle that would keep her intimate parts away from plain sight, resulting in a pretty artistic photo. It was clear that the 30-year-old was posing in a hotel room in the French capital, where many of fashion’s biggest names are now presenting their 2019 Fall/Winter collections.

Many of the blonde bombshell’s 5.1 million Instagram followers were quick to flood the comment section with compliments, with one online user writing “Your beauty is a light to the world,” followed by several heart-eyed emojis, while others wrote, “Gorgeous,” “So Pretty,” and “Stunning.” The post was so popular that it racked up over 162,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in just a few hours.

Elsa has just recently come back from a trip to Japan, where she was promoting the brand Revolve, along with other equally-famous faces such as fellow VS Angel Romee Strijd and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. But while she may have become exponentially famous the past few years and is often recognized wherever she goes, she says that she doesn’t always want to be associated with her work, as per the Daily Mail.

“I was on a plane the other day, and a guy leaned over to my seat, asking: ‘Are you a Victoria’s Secret Angel? Are you Elsa?’ I was like, no, not now I’m not. When I’m all made up and in my lingerie, yes, I am, but not now,” she said.