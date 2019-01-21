‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Celebrates Birthday In Las Vegas With Katie Maloney [Photos]

See photos from the trip.

Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney celebrated their birthdays over the weekend, joining their friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars in Las Vegas.

After being treated to a ride on a private jet by Randall Emmett, Lala Kent’s fiance, Cartwright and Maloney partied hard during their joint celebration. They shared plenty of images and videos with their fans and followers on Instagram along the way.

“The squad,” Emmett wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Cartwright, Maloney, Kent, and their co-stars — Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Beau Clark, and Kristen Doute — standing outside of his private jet.

“We have a choice of airlines when we fly, and we’re Emmett Air 4 lyfe,” Doute wrote on her Instagram page, along with a picture of her laying down on Emmett’s plane.

“Drinking our own wine on a PJ is the mood I want for the rest of the year… #witchesofweho,” Schroeder added, captioning an Instagram image of herself drinking out of Witches of WeHo’s Potion wine.

As fans well know, the Vanderpump Rules cast has made a habit of celebrating their birthdays with joint parties. In addition to Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval’s regular joint parties, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix celebrated a double birthday party during Season 7, one which featured the two reality stars as ice queens.

Below is a photo of Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney’s birthday “squad.”

Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney’s birthday trip was filled with Vanderpump Rules cast members — but when it comes to seeing the trip on the show, that seems quite unlikely. In addition to the fact that the show is currently on hiatus when it comes to production, cameras aren’t typically allowed near Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, because he doesn’t want to be seen on the show.

As fans will recall, Kent kept her relationship with Emmett under wraps for quite some time. She finally confirmed that they were dating, via Instagram, after his divorce from Ambyr Childers was made final at the end of 2017. Although Kent now addresses her fiancé by name, he has not been featured on the show at all — and is not expected to make any appearances on the show in the future, even though they are currently engaged and planning to get married sometime next year.

To see more of Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.