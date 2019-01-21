Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Skimpy Bikini In Steamy Photo With Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi

Former Victoria's Secret model Alessandra and boyfriend Nicolo shared an embrace in the ocean in their swimwear.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her bikini body in a steamy new photo with her Italian boyfriend Nicolo Oddi she shared on her Instagram page this week. The supermodel posted a sweet snap with her man on her social media account on January 20 as they shared a hug in the ocean.

The loved-up snap showed the couple embracing as they sat together in the water in their swimwear. A very happy looking Alessandra smiled for the camera as Nicolo hugged her from behind while shirtless and wearing a pair of blue swim shorts.

Ambrosio rocked her two-piece with a pair of sunglasses shielding her eyes from the sun while soaking up the sun with her boyfriend, also sporting a fun white necklace around her neck with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

The supermodel simply captioned the sweet snap with her boyfriend by writing, “Ilhados” with an island emoji.

The loved-up swimwear photo came shortly after the star shared another bikini photo with her Instagram followers earlier in the week by posting a picture rocking a white two-piece with a cherry pattern during a fun trip on what appeared to be a luxury yacht with her girlfriends.

Wearing another pair of sunglasses and a yellow neckerchief on her head as she posed for the camera, Alessandra captioned that photo by writing, “La Dolce Vita” with a cherry and an anchor emoji with the hashtag #weekendmood.

Though Nicolo didn’t appear to be featured in that photo, the couple have been going more public with their romance recently ever since they were first romantically linked last year.

Daily Mail reported last month that the twosome were spotted looking pretty loved-up during a fun trip to the beach together in the city of Florianopolis in Ambrosio’s home country of Brazil one day after Christmas Day on December 26.

Stefan Knauer / Getty Images

The site published candid photos of the couple soaking up the sun together in South America as she rocked a black and white bikini while spending some time on the sand.

Per OK! Magazine, Alessandra and her new man began dating sometime around August last year, shortly after she ended her engagement to Jamie Mazur.

The couple were engaged for 10 years before announcing their split and share two children together, a 10-year-old daughter named Anja and a six-year-old son, Noah.

Us Weekly reported back in March that the Ambrosio and Mazur had called it quits after noting that the twosome hadn’t been spotted together out and about in a few months. The outlet also reported at the time that the now former couple also hadn’t shared any photos of one another across their social media pages in several weeks prior to the split reveal.