Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter True During A Giggle Fit

Baby giggles are the best giggles!

Once again, Khloe Karadashian is sharing a glimpse into her fun life with daughter True Thompson, who is growing up in front of our very own eyes. In the latest black and white Instagram video, Khloe and her daughter share a sweet bonding moment in what appears to be a bathroom in Kardashian’s home.

At the beginning of the video, Khloe and her baby girl can be seen sitting together as the toddler starts to crawl away and try to grab her mother’s phone. Each time she gets within an arm’s reach of the phone, Khloe grabs the youngster, which prompts her to break out in an adorable fit of laughter.

“No, that’s my phone! No, that’s my phone!” Kardashian can be heard saying as she pulls True back.

The same thing happens a few more times and each time Khloe pulls her daughter back, a giggle fit ensues. The toddler looks as cute as can be in a white ribbed tank top onesie. She can also be seen rocking a bracelet and a little pair of earrings in the adorable look. Khloe looks comfy and casual in a pair of black leggings and a black sweatshirt. She wears her long, blonde locks down for the occasion.

And it certainly comes as no surprise that Kardashian’s video has earned her a ton of attention from her 85 million plus followers with over 12 million views and 61,000 comments. Some fans commented on the post to gush over how adorable baby True is while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her sweet little giggles.

“THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER I JUST LOVE THE SOUND OF A LITTLE CUTIE LAUGHING!!!! There’s nothing better!!! I’m so happy to see how happy this little beautiful girl makes you,” one fan commented. “You deserve all the happiness in the world!!!! I just love you guys!!!! Thank you for sharing this beautiful wonderful amazing moment with us!!!! You are very blessed!!!!!!!”

“Seeing you be a mom is amazing. You glow with happiness.”

“Such a beautiful darling. All the love and blessings to you both. Keep smiling sweetie pie,” one more wrote.

And the cute video comes just after the Inquisitr shared that Khloe and her baby daddy, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, will not be getting engaged anytime in the near future. According to the report, Khloe and Tristan are focusing on their daughter and her needs at the moment and Khloe is still not in a place where she wants to walk down the aisle. She thinks that Tristan is an amazing father but she’s still trying to trust him again after the cheating scandal that rocked their world.

Only time will tell how things pan out for the famous pair.