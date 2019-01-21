Kim Kardashian Nearly Brought To Tears After Sweet FaceTime Serenade From 112

On Saturday evening, Kim Kardashian picked up her phone for what she expected to be a FaceTime chat with her husband Kanye West. When the reality star answered the call, though, she was in for a special surprise. As it turned out, her husband happened to be standing beside her favorite musical group, 112, and they called to give her a sweet live performance! Kim posted a video of the special moment on Twitter later that evening, according to E! News.

The video showed Kanye calling Kim as Michael Marcel Keith (a.k.a. Mike) and Marvin Scandrick (a.k.a Slim) stood to the side. When Kim answered the call and asked what was up, Kanye smiled and turned the phone to his pals, who started singing their 1996 hit “Cupid.”

When the a cappella performance ended, Kim said it was “the best day of her life.”

“I have to go call my sisters. I’m so excited,” she exclaimed.

Later on Twitter, she explained to followers why the surprise from Kanye was so sweet and important to her.

“You guys have no idea how much that call means to me!!!!!” Kim wrote. “112 is my favorite group! I literally almost cried!”

She also explained that she called her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, because “they love 112 too.”

Ummmm so this happened tonight!!!! #112 pic.twitter.com/zOZEgGPJRl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 20, 2019

Nearly 350 fans replied to Kim, mostly to tell her how romantic the call was. Many praised Kanye for his gesture, with one person even writing that the rapper “deserves an award for this.”

A source close to Slim and Mike, the two remaining members of the R&B group that has been active since 1993, told TMZ that Kanye will be collaborating on a track with 112 in the near future. Given Kim’s reaction to their FaceTime call, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is likely very happy about that.

The couple had a busy weekend celebrating their daughter Chicago’s first birthday. In true Kardashian-West fashion, the parents of three gave their little girl a huge Alice in Wonderland-themed party with costumed actors, themed treats, a maze, and arts and crafts, Entertainment Tonight reported. There were even a moon bounce and a balloon animal artist. Some of the attendees included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with their two children, Luna and Miles.

Kim and Kanye are currently expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate. While this will likely be their final addition to the family, the couple recently shared that they are incredibly excited to try surrogacy again and complete the big family they’ve dreamed of building.