Demi Rose Puts On Busty Display In String Bikini On Instagram As She Continues To Enjoy Thailand

Demi Rose Mawby has been making the best of her winter break. The Instagram starlet has swapped sunny Mexico for tropical Thailand as she continues to make the best of her time off. On Monday, the 23-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snap of herself rocking a string bikini that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the brunette bombshell is featured rocking a purple triangle bikini top as she poses for a selfie. The British beauty is holding the camera directly in front of her face and slightly above in a closeup shot that puts her cleavage at the center of the photo. Demi is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side in a casual style as it cascades down her shoulders and neck. Her hair also appears to be wet, suggesting she had recently taken a dip in the ocean.

The Birmingham native is looking straight into the camera with her light brown eyes that are accentuated by a little dash of mascara. On her lips, Demi is wearing some gloss as she puckers them slightly for the snap.

“It’s official; I love Thailand,” she captioned the post.

According to the post’s geotag, Demi is enjoying some downtime in Khok Kloi, in Thailand’s Phang Nga Province. The photo, which Demi shared with her impressive 8.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 90,000 likes and more than 720 comments in under an hour of being posted — at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform of fans of the Instagram starlet took to the comment section to compliment her on her beauty, writing messages in a myriad of languages, including English, French, Spanish, Romanian, among others.

“Thailand loves you tooooooo,” one user wrote in English, while another added, “Your eyes are so beautiful!!”

As the Inquisitr recently noted, Demi had previously been in Tulum, Mexico, for the past couple of weeks, where she was recently spotted in the midst of a photo shoot as she flaunted her curves. While she may have been in Mexico at least partially for work-related purposes, it is clear that she was having plenty of fun while she was there.

As the Express reported, Demi is now staying at the exclusive Baba Beach Club in Phuket following her stay in Tulum, and the model is bound to continue to document her time in the gorgeous country through social media.