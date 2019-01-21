A 434-Pound U.S. Passenger Forces Traumatized Flight Attendants To Wipe His Backside

The man allegedly 'moaned with pleasure' and demanded staff to go 'deeper, deeper.'

Flight attendants on board a long-haul flight were left traumatized and humiliated after a 434-pound man demanded they strip him in the plane’s toilet and wiped his backside.

To add insult to injury, the obese passenger allegedly “moaned with pleasure” and cried “deeper, deeper” as they reluctantly cleaned his orifice.

The sordid incident is said to have happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Taiwan’s Taoyuan airport on Saturday. The passenger is described as an American Caucasian male. He has yet to be named.

The Daily Mail reports that one of the stewardesses on the flight, referred to only by her last name Kuo, gave a press conference held by the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union to detail her sky-high ordeal.

Kuo explained that the passenger, who she believes to weigh roughly about 440 pounds, was in a wheelchair when he boarded the plane. Because of his girth, he requested three adjoining seats in economy class. His request was granted. He then demanded to have use of the plane’s business class toilet because the economy cubical was not suitable to meet the needs of a gentleman of his stature.

Upon being escorted to the conveniences, Kuo revealed that the gentleman claimed that his right hand was injured and he was unable to undress himself. In order to carry out the necessary bodily functions, he requested the cabin crew help pull down his pants.

Kup was mortified and said that this was out of the question. This appeared to anger the passenger.

Kuo said, “I told him we couldn’t help him, but he started yelling. He told me to go in there immediately and threatened to relieve himself on the floor.”

Fearing for his safety and that of other passengers, Kuo entered the cubicle and was greeted by a naked and irate 434-pound man.

Kuo recalled, “As the passenger’s genitals were now exposed, one of my colleagues brought a blanket, which I used to cover his modesty. But he very angrily slapped my hand away, saying he didn’t want it and only wanted me to remove his underwear so he could use the toilet.”

Kuo and her brave team of battle-hardened flight attendants granted the man’s request but further horror awaited. They were called back into the cubicle and the gentleman, who had now relieved himself, ordered them to wipe his backside.

Not wanting to leave the lone passenger alone and trapped in the lavatory, Kuo’s chief attendant reluctantly agreed to the request.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

As the chief attendant, wearing three pairs of latex gloves, moved in, discomfort turned to humiliation as the passenger began to make peculiar noises of pleasure and urged his wiper to go deeper.

Kuo, who at this point was holding on to the passenger to keep him steady as the chief flight attendant took up her position at the business end of things, was mortified by the situation.

Kuo recalled, “He said, ‘Oh, mmm, deeper, deeper,’ and then accused my chief attendant of not properly cleaning his backside, requesting that she do it again.”

After repeating the wiping action three times, the chief attendant called time on “operation clean-up” to which the passenger simply replied, “You can pull my pants back up now.”

In a statement, EVA Air, which only employs female cabin crew, stressed its staff is not obliged to accept demands from passengers – even those requiring special assistance.

The Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union claims incidents such as this are not isolated and are systematic of the unreasonable demands customers feel are their birthright in a service industry culture.