‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Curves In Black String Bikini

Maxim model Natalie Roser continues to titillate over 1 million fans with her racy photos. The Aussie model recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram which had her fans hyperventilating.

The super slick blonde shared a pic of herself standing in front of a large oval mirror which seemed to be misted. Leaning onto the door frame, stood the gorgeous Roser clad in the tiniest of bikinis. The former Miss Universe wore a black string bikini which exposed a generous amount of cleavage. The high-cut panties sat high on her firm thighs and showed off her long legs. Roser’s rock-hard stomach is a testament to her insane workouts which she frequently shares on her social media pages.

Roser accessorized with gold earrings and a sexy come-hither look which she calls the “staring contest.” The 28-year-old bikini model wore her long blonde tresses in a side path which cascaded down her back and shoulders. She opted to wear natural-looking makeup which included eyeliner, mascara and a rose-tinted lipstick.

The photo was an instant success with over 23,000 likes and loads of comments. Although Roser has an international fan base, she is dearly loved by her native Aussie fans as well as her American followers. Most of her followers wanted to let her know how beautiful she is like jordanmathers97 who simply stated that she was a “Beautiful Australian girl.”

“This photo is without any doubt my favorite. Thank you for sharing all your beautiful photos.” “Stunning Nat, such a natural beauty.”

The blonde bombshell is currently in Australia soaking up the summer sunshine. As Inquisitr reported, Roser took her actor boyfriend Harley Bonner home for the holidays. She revealed that they wanted to spend Christmas with her family in Newcastle. She said that she had spent the 2017 Christmas with Harley’s family.

“Christmas will be with my family…Last year I was in Melbourne for the first time with Harley’s family, and this year we are going to spend it up in Newcastle where I grew up… It’ll be lots of food, hanging around the pool, we do board games and spend quality time together.”

The couple has certainly enjoyed their Australian vacation and posted videos and photos of their time in the land Down Under. They attended the Boohoo House of Summer Party in Sydney recently where the lady with the famous physique donned a fabulous gold wrap dress.

It’s only a matter of time before Roser and Donner both head back to Los Angeles where both are now primarily based.