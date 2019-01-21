R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Opens Up About ‘Abusive’ Relationship While His Daughter Says Her ‘Heart Is Torn’

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the former wife of disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly opened up about the “verbal, physical and emotional” abuse she claims to have been through with him, while his daughter said her heart had been “torn in two” ever since the sexual assault allegations against him have been made public.

Andrea Kelly, 44, said that, while she couldn’t “confirm” R. Kelly’s alleged victims’ stories, she decided to come forward with her own narrative to “give validity” to these other women who also claim to have been abused by him. Her 21-year-old daughter Joann also said that she sympathized with the alleged victims and revealed she was no longer in touch with her father, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“I sit here not only as a survivor but also the mother of his children. It’s very difficult to me but I know my position. I know that coming forward brings validity to these women stories so I could not say something,” Andrea said.

“He was abusive to me verbally, physically, emotionally, and financially. We and these women don’t know each other so how could we have the same stories about the same man and not know each other.”

R. Kelly, 52, is being currently investigated for several criminal charges after a number of women came forward with detailed accounts of his alleged emotional and physical abuse in the recent docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. The Chicago singer denies all allegations.

Joann told GMB that she is finding the allegations “very hard to digest,” and that her heart was “torn into two different places” as he was still her father.

“I spent years with him, so it’s hard to see all those people who have been affected by someone so close to me,” she added.

Andrea Kelly speaks and shares that R. Kelly is still financially abusing her https://t.co/tBP7lrnaMF pic.twitter.com/kINHHopbuM — ATLWEBMAG (@ATLWEBMAG) January 16, 2019

Mother Andrea said that the family is doing the best they can to deal with the difficult and “personal” situation, with him being the father of her children. She revealed that she and Kelly “started out as friends,” but became a couple after he shared personal secrets with her about having been abused as a child. She claims they bonded over having similar life stories, as her own father “put his hands” on her mother. However, she said that she could not feel sympathy for her ex-husband because she is a “firm believer that just because you were abused doesn’t mean you have a free pass to be an abuser.” Andrea also said that Kelly has been refusing to pay for child support since last year.