‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About Her Mom’s Comment, Thinks Kailyn Lowry Is ‘Overreacting’

While fans of Teen Mom 2 are used to watching the drama play out on their television screens, Saturday night the drama played out on social media. Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara were spending time together when a shocking comment was made against castmate Kailyn Lowry. Now, Jenelle is speaking out about her mother’s comments and about Kailyn’s reaction.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, Jenelle explained that she and her mother are having a mother/daughter weekend out of town. She also mentioned that the excursion is being filmed, presumably for Teen Mom 2. While hanging out, the two ended up on Instagram Live where Barbara made a comment about “killing” Kail. Barbara and Jenelle say it was a joke and Jenelle elaborated more on that to Hollywood Life.

“My mom did NOT mean that in a bad way. She is really upset everyone took it the wrong way and is still upset about it at this moment,” Jenelle explained.

According to InTouch Weekly, Barbara spoke out on Instagram Live and said she was only making a joke, adding that she was being sarcastic. She explained that she has “always gotten along” with Kailyn and mentioned that Jenelle and Kailyn may have their differences, but she reiterated that she was only making a joke.

Jenelle explained to Hollywood Life that their producers called Barbara about the situation.

While producers may have reached out to Jenelle and her mom, Jenelle said Kailyn did not reach out to them but rather went to the media and to the producers.

Jenelle spoke out about Kailyn’s reaction saying, “I think she is overreacting and knows my mom’s personality. I’m sure everyone can understand my mom’s personality and mixed with when she’s had a couple drinks, she’s just more outspoken.”

Although Jenelle and Kailyn have been filming for Teen Mom 2 for nine seasons, the two have not always gotten along. Recently, Kailyn tried to reach out to her co-star and offered a “peace offering” of hair care products. However, Jenelle didn’t respond well to the offering and instead set it on fire, according to People.

While Barbara claims to have only been joking, Kailyn isn’t laughing. She spoke out about the incident and, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn says she will not be filming “until further notice.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV with the season premiere airing last week. A new episode will air tonight.