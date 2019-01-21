‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Says She Is Not Filming Until ‘Further Notice’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently started airing on MTV and while the show is full of drama, there was even more on Saturday night, according to Intouch Weekly, with Kailyn Lowry saying she won’t be filming for the show “until further notice.”

The drama started when Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara were hanging out. While the two have had a tumultuous relationship in the past, they have apparently been working on their relationship and are getting along better. As the two were spending time together they started chatting on Instagram Live. Barbara allegedly made a shocking comment about “killing” Kail. However, she insisted it was a joke and Jenelle said the same thing. Still, Kail wasn’t laughing!

She told InTouch Weekly, “I want no association with any person or network that works with that family”

Like Kailyn, Barbara is a mother of three. Because of that, Kailyn says she is “disgusted” by the comment made by Barbara.

She told the site, “I won’t be filming until further notice, that’s for sure.”

Kailyn spoke out more about the incident to Hollywood Life where she reiterated that she wouldn’t be filming until “something is done.”

She went onto explain to Hollywood Life, “It’s just the principle. I’m done taking the high road and trying to ignore their behavior.”

Jenelle and Barbara were allegedly drinking prior to going on Instagram live.

Although they have known one another for nearly a decade, Kailyn and Jenelle’s friendship hasn’t always been close. At one point the girls were friends, but not so much these days. Last year, Kailyn tried to reach out to Jenelle with a “peace offering” of hair care products. Jenelle, however, didn’t appreciate the gesture and filmed herself setting fire to the gift.

Cameras have been following both Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans since they appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Both girls continued to film (and have been filming) for Teen Mom 2 where cameras have followed their stories. Since their original appearances on the show, both Jenelle and Kailyn have gone on to have two more kids.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. While filming has already been wrapped, it is unclear if the reunion special has occurred yet. In December, Kailyn spoke out and said she would not be filming for the reunion if Jenelle and her husband were present, according to Hollywood Life. That came after reports that crew members from the show were reportedly refusing to film Jenelle out of fear of her husband, who was fired from the show back in 2018.