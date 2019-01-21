Angelina Jolie Looks Somber During LA Outing Amid Rumors Brad Pitt Is Dating Charlize Theron

It’s been a tough year for former Hollywood powerhouse couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who finally came to an agreement regarding their kids’ custody last month following a long battle that dragged on since they announced they would be divorcing in 2016.

But now, the 43-year-old actress has to deal with a new level of scrutiny as the public observes her reactions amid rumors that Pitt is dating her “enemy,” fellow A-lister Charlize Theron. Jolie was pictured for the first time this weekend since Pitt and Theron’s alleged relationship made headlines when she stepped out for an afternoon of shopping with her son Pax in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Lara Croft star kept it classy while wearing a black-and-white shawl and a black skirt combo, which she completed with a pair of slouchy black boots and a black purse that she carried across her shoulder, as reported by the Daily Mail. She also rocked a pair of black shades, and her light-brown locks were worn in a straight style, just past her shoulders in length.

Her teen son Pax, 15, walked right by her side, and he looked casual in a white shirt and jeans, which he paired with a hounds-tooth check patterned jacket. He completed his look with a cool black beanie and green sneakers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jolie and Pitt’s alleged new girlfriend have been “feuding for years” over movie roles and share an unspoken competition. Back in 2017, it was reported that Jolie was “stalling on committing to a Bride Of Frankenstein remake” just to upset Theron, who was allegedly very keen on the role.

“Angie hasn’t made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer’s still on the table. She could use the $20m paycheck. She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her,” a source said.

“The hate-fest between these two started a long time ago and just won’t stop.”

Pitt and Theron reportedly met through the South African actress’s ex-husband, Sean Penn, and an insider said that the two “have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now.” According to the Daily Mail, the two were seen hanging out after the screening of the movie Roma at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on January 12.

“They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her,” an eyewitness said.