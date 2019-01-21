Ryan Lochte Plans To Continue Training For 2020 Olympic Trials While Living In ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House

The winter edition of the CBS reality show will include a pool specifically so the Olympic swimmer can train for the Tokyo games.

Ryan Lochte will have his work cut out for him while competing on Celebrity Big Brother. Not only will the second-most decorated swimmer in U.S. history compete against 11 other houseguests for a $250,000 cash prize, but he plans to continue his aquatic training while on the show.

In a new interview with People, Lochte’s agent Jeff Ostrow talked about the Olympic swimmer’s reasons for signing on to the Celebrity Big Brother game after previously being asked to join the show. The celebrity magazine also revealed there will be a pool in the Big Brother house specifically so Lochte can continue his training for the 2020 Olympic trials. Big Brother fans know that the CBS reality show sometimes features a small pool in the back yard, but last winter’s celebrity-themed edition did not.

Lochte, who recently completed a voluntary alcohol treatment program, is still in the middle of training for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics despite a 14-month ban from professional swimming. Lochte is serving a 14-month anti-doping suspension for receiving an illegal IV vitamin drip last year.

In addition, in 2016, Ryan Lochte was caught up in a scandal after he and fellow members of the U.S. swim team claimed they were robbed at gunpoint while in a taxi during the Olympic Games in Rio. Brazilian authorities said the robbery story was fabricated and instead accused the U.S. swimmers of vandalizing a bathroom at a gas station after leaving a party.

Ryan Lochte’s agent insists the pro swimmer is not how he is portrayed in the media, telling people he wants the 10 million people that regularly watch Celebrity Big Brother to “get to see who Ryan is.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lochte said he wants America to “really see me for me, the loving, caring. …I’m sensitive, I’m giving, and I put everyone before me.”

Lochte also admitted that the idea of living in a house with cameras recording him 24/7 is taking him out of his comfort zone.

“I never get nervous before the Olympics,” Ryan told EW. “But I’m actually getting nervous to go on Celebrity Big Brother.”

Despite his nervousness, Lochte will be playing to win. And—SPOILER ALERT!—the 12-time Olympic champ has already marked a major milestone on the CBS reality show. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Ryan Lochte was the winner of the first Head of Household competition on Celebrity Big Brother. That means he’s safe from eviction—for now.

Ryan Lochte will compete against Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Lolo Jones, Tom Green, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Jonathan Bennett, Ricky Williams, and Anthony Scaramucci in the Celebrity Big Brother game.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Monday, January 21 at 8 p.m. on CBS.