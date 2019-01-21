Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In A Skimpy White Bikini In New Photo

Candice is rocking a white bikini and showing off her insanely toned abs in a stunning new swimwear photo.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her bikini body on social media once again. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model and mom of two was showing off some serious skin in a new snap posted to her official Instagram account on January 20 as she flaunted her amazingly toned abs in a white bikini.

The stunning new photo had Candice smiling from ear to ear in front of a tropical background while she appeared to be running in her two-piece.

Rocking a white bikini top with a blue band across the bottom, Swanepoel covered up a little more on the bottom in a fun white patterned cover-up that appeared to be flowing in the wind as she moved around.

She also showed off her tropical side by putting two vibrant pink flowers in her long blonde hair as she enjoyed a little time in the sun.

The star – who welcomed her second child into the world just seven months ago – also shared a heartfelt message of positivity for her more than 13 million followers in the caption with a little Sunday wisdom.

“Happy Sunday babieesss,” Swanepoel told her millions of followers in the caption of the swimwear snap alongside a pink flower emoji. She then added while posing in the bikini and flaunting her abs, “don’t worry be happy.”

The latest look at her amazing body comes shortly after the mom of two showed off some skin in a string bathing suit from her own line, Tropic of C.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Candice was wearing a light green swimsuit in the photo posted to the swimwear brand’s official Instagram account while posing for the camera with both hands on her head.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that the model was also rocking a skimpy red bikini on social media.

As for how she stays looking so amazing and keeps her body so toned, she previously told Shape that exercise had become like an “addiction” for her which is why she works out so religiously with her personal trainer.

“For me, it’s become a total addiction. With all the traveling and tiresome work, being in shape and healthy helps me deal with everything that’s thrown my way,” Candice told the outlet of her dedication to health and fitness. “Having a strength from the core makes all the difference.”

Following the birth of her first son Anaca, she told Women’s Health that she was looking forward to getting back into her exercise routine to help her feel strong again.

“I’m going to start getting back into my workouts because I like to feel strong,” Candice told the outlet in an interview back in 2017 shortly after becoming a mom for the first time. “I used to do weight training because I’m naturally lean so I like to beef up a little bit and have muscle tone on my legs and thighs.”