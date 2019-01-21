Tom Brady Gives Shout-Out To Wife Gisele Bundchen, Drops F-Bomb On Live TV After Patriots AFC Championship Win

The New England Patriots QB says 'hi' to his supermodel wife and seemingly slips up with an expletive after his team's overtime win.

Tom Brady couldn’t contain his excitement after his New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Patriots quarterback appeared to let some colorful language fly in a post-game interview, while his famous wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, watched from home.

In the interview with CBS Sports, Brady was asked how it feels to be going back to the Super Bowl for the ninth time, responding with an on-air answer that slipped past the network’s censors, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Un-f**king-believable, bro,” Tom Brady appears to say during the on-field interview.

THR also notes that before the interview started, Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champ, was heard telling teammate Trent Brown, “You worked your a** off.” The 41-year-old Patriots quarterback’s colorful comment was picked up by the microphone of CBS Sports reporter Evan Washburn.

Sunday’s game was Tom Brady’s eighth consecutive AFC Championship game and 13th overall appearance in the conference championship for the Patriots since he joined the New England team nearly 20 years ago. The overtime win against the Chiefs has now earned Brady and his team their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

In his post-game interview, Tom Brady didn’t forget to mention his supermodel wife. According to People, Gisele Bundchen posted a video to her Instagram story which showed her cheering on the Patriots from home. Bundchen, who shares kids Vivian Lake, 4, and son Benjamin Rein, 9, with Brady, was cheering for her man and screaming “yes!” as she watched the championship game on TV.

After the Patriots’ win, Bundchen posted a clip of Brady telling an interviewer, “I just want to say hi to my wife,” and she can be heard saying, “Love you baby” in response.

Bundchen also took to Twitter to post a loving message to her husband and to congratulate him and his team for their nail-biter of a win.

“So proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and your teammates for an incredible win!” Gisele Bundchen tweeted.

Bundchen recently told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she hasn’t “been very successful” in getting her husband to consider retiring from the NFL.

“I want him to do whatever makes him happy,” Gisele said of Brady last month, per People.

Brady and the New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3. The big game will air live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.