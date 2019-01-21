Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Nude Bikini As Their Beach Vacation Ends

Their dreamy vacation might be over now, but Jordyn Woods and her best friend Kylie Jenner sure knew how to kick off 2019 in the best way possible. But all good things must come to an end, and Jordyn decided to bid farewell to their envy-inducing beach getaway by posting a super racy photo of herself in a skimpy bikini on Sunday.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a sexy snap, in which she’s seen striking a sultry pose while donning a nude bikini that helped showcase her curvy figure and busty assets in the best way possible. Jordyn looked super tanned while leaning against a wooden pillar, surrounded by palm trees and with the beautiful ocean in the background. She completed her beach look with some statement earrings and a pair of super cool white shades.

The model and her reality TV bestie have been spending the last few days in an unknown, yet absolutely gorgeous location in the Turks and Caicos islands, where they kicked off the birthday celebrations for Kylie’s one-year-old baby girl, Stormi Webster. The three girls shared lots of pictures from their idyllic trip, which included a massive house by the ocean that featured an incredible outside lounging area and a luxurious infinity pool.

According to both of their Instagram pages, their favorite activities included playing with baby Stormi on the beach, watching the beautiful sunsets, lounging on a yacht, and sunbathing by the pool. While fans wondered if this was a ladies-only trip, Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, also made an appearance on her social media, in an adorable couple photo that showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star planting a kiss on her beau’s cheek. Kylie and Travis welcomed their baby girl in February 2018, and Stormi’s first cameo on her mother’s Instagram racked up the biggest number of likes ever for a single post — until it was recently dethroned by a picture of an egg that made headlines all around the world.

In an interview with E! back in August, Jordyn spoke of how the birth of Stormi had brought the two friends even closer together.

“She [Stormi] is just amazing. I’m obsessed.”

“I think [our friendship] just has gotten better. It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day,” Jordyn added.