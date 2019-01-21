Nutritionist Uses ‘Instagram Vs Reality’ Photos To Encourage Girls To Stop Comparing Themselves

Nutritionist Lyndi Cohen warns against social media comparisons and inspires women to accept themselves.

In a world consumed by social media, it can be easy to compare yourself to the seemingly perfect lives of others, all while feeling inadequate. While your Instagram feed might be flooded with images of fit and flawless models, what you are seeing isn’t necessarily reality. Australian nutritionist and dietician Lyndi Cohen aims to stop social media comparisons my exposing the difference that editing, filters, and even angles can make to a photograph.

She posted a series of “Instagram Vs. Reality” pictures of herself online to prove her point, according to Today. The photos show the drastic difference a few small editorial changes can make to a photo.

The photos show Cohen in the same outfit and relatively same position. One image is clearly more flattering, making her appear to have a flatter stomach. She emphasized that the images girls see on social media are often carefully doctored to make a model appear skinnier and more attractive by society’s standards.

“The photo on the left is what you typically see on Instagram. The photo on the right is what you often don’t see… but I want you to see it, my body from all angles. Both bodies are just as healthy (and worthy) as one another,” she said.

Cohen encourages young women to put less emphasis on the outward appearance and more focus on their internal health. Instead of seeking unattainable beauty goals, it is far more profitable to seek happiness and self-acceptance. She urges girls to embrace their imperfections and stop looking at them as something to change.

“This is important to realise: People are OK to see your imperfect side. People tend to like you more when you keep it real and turn up as the real, imperfect you. When we see someone else being imperfect, it’s a relief because we realise we can just be ourselves as well,” she said.

Cohen keeps it real on her social media platforms, sharing only raw and unedited photos to her 82,500 Instagram followers. Her page is used to show recipes, healthy lifestyle tips, and exercise regimens. Rather than trying to help her viewers lose weight, she uses her platform to promote confidence and acceptance of all body types.

As a dietician, she has faced pressures to maintain a perfectly fit and thin physique. She wants to fight the stereotype that just because your profession is based on a healthy lifestyle, doesn’t mean you have to look like everyone else with the occupation.