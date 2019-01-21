TI’s Wife, Tiny, Recalls ‘Fairy Tale’ Wedding Day, Gushes Over Husband As They Reconcile Marriage

It’s been eight years since T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle tied the knot, and she remembers it like it were yesterday. Although the two haven’t been on the best of terms in recent years, her latest post proves that they are moving in the right direction. According to Hollywood Life, Tiny recently took to social media with an aerial photo of her wedding venue and she admitted she immediately felt nostalgic. With the photo, Tiny included a detailed caption about the day she married T.I.

“I was scrolling on my timeline & ran across the house I got married in!! One of the best days of my life! Real fairy tale wedding but the reception was a massive star-studded party! Ask anybody that was there & they’ll tell u it was the most lit, extravagant reception/party ever!!!”Tiny wrote. She concluded the post with her wedding date. “So many married on this same day same year 7/31 2010.”

Check out Tiny’s wedding venue photo below.

The latest news follows a string of reports about T.I. and Tiny. The Xscape singer’s latest Instagram post proves just how far they’ve come over the past year. Last January, T.I. and Tiny were bracing for divorce. In fact, they were so close to calling it quits, they’d already filed paperwork and were living separately while co-parenting their children. On multiple occasions, T.I. found himself at the center of a massive cheating scandal. Although he had very little to say about the alleged relationship with Instagram model Bernice Burgos, Tiny reportedly confirmed the speculation.

Previous reports have detailed how difficult it has been for Tiny to trust T.I., but she’s reportedly made an effort to do so in order to repair their marriage. Toward the end of the summer, T.I. and Tiny decided to give love another chance. Now, an insider close to the couple has even confirmed T.I. has moved back home with Tiny and their children. While still working to repair their marriage, they are reportedly much stronger together than they were before.

“Tiny is much happier now that T.I. has moved back in with her and the kids,” an insider told the publication. “Ever since this return, they have been happy, more in love than ever and things have been going really great for the couple. Their love is stronger now, their bond is tight and they are in a great place as a couple and family.”