Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Trades Her Normal Racy Attire For Winter Gear At AFC Championship

Kostek kept warm as temperatures dipped into the teens during the game.

Camille Kostek is used to sharing some racy and skin-baring pictures on Instagram, but the girlfriend of Patriots star Rob Gronkowski had to don some very different attire at the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Kostek shared a photo on Instagram of herself in the crowd at frigid Arrowhead Stadium, where the temperature for Sunday’s game dipped into the teens. The Sports Illustrated model was very ready for the weather, wearing a heavy winter jacket and ski goggles while surrounded by fans of the opposing team.

The good luck charm seemed to work, as the Patriots won a thrilling game in overtime and Gronkowski shook off the playoff struggles to make one of the biggest catches of the game. Gronkowski ended up catching six passes for 79 yards, including a 25-yard grab on third down in overtime to put the Patriots on the 4-yard line. The Patriots would score two plays later and head back to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive time.

The win sends the Patriots back to the big game for a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, where Tom Brady got his first win in an upset over the heavily favored St. Louis Rams. Though the Rams have since moved west to Los Angeles, the game is seen as Act II of what many considered the greatest Super Bowl of all time.

Camille Kostek could soon have a lot more time to spend with her man. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there is a strong possibility that the injury-plagued Gronkowski could retire from the NFL following this season and instead pursue a career in acting. Rapoport shot down reports that Gronkowski was considering a turn in the WWE.

From @NFLGameDay: As #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski mulls retirement this offseason, it doesn’t sound like the WWE is in his future. Perhaps movies, though. … This is very important news. pic.twitter.com/S4obsWijRv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2019

The win means that the New England Patriots will have a chance to win their second title in three years, and ensures that Camille Kostek will have plenty more time in the spotlight. In the team’s recent trips to the Super Bowl, Kostek has seen a surge in interest in the lead-up to the game, with pictures of the model spreading across social media and many seeking out details of their relationship.

Fans who are longing to check out Camille Kostek in her racier attire can check out her Instagram page to see plenty of bikini-clad shots in much, much warmer weather.