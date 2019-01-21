Donald Trump Could ‘Refuse To Leave’ Office In 2020, Suggests ‘MSNBC’ Analyst

In an interview broadcast Sunday, author and MSNBC analyst Christina M. Greer warned that Donald Trump could simply “refuse to leave office” if he loses in 2020, Raw Story reports.

Greer made the case that, since Donald Trump rejects the idea that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential elections, there are no safeguards in place to protect the American democracy from foreign influence. According to Greer, county governments are not protected from Russian “hacking,” and disinformation campaigns continue to thrive on social media platforms.

If Donald Trump and the Republican Party cared about protecting the integrity of American elections, according to Greer, they would try and protect it.

The fact that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential elections helping Donald Trump win, according to Greer, means that the country is likely to do it again in 2020 when Trump is up for re-election. But even if the votes don’t go Donald Trump’s way, MSNBC’s analyst suggested that he will stay in office by simply refusing to leave and calling the election “fake news.”

“We have another presidential election coming up in 2020. And if the — if the votes don’t go Donald Trump’s way, he can say it’s fake news and he doesn’t want to leave.”

While not many people have gone as far as saying that the president will simply refuse to leave office if he loses in 2020, some have suggested in the past that Trump would amend the Constitution to serve a third term, as per reporting from Business Insider.

The rumors that Trump is looking to amend the Constitution started to circulate following a joke the president told at a fundraisers. At the event, Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for abolishing term limits, joking that he might want to do the same.

Trump was asked about abolishing presidential term limits in a subsequent interview, and said that he would not try to amend the Constitution in order serve a third term.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin “has incentives” to leave Donald Trump in office, according to Greer, and there are “other entities” that meddle in American elections. One of those entities is the Republican Party which, suggested MSNBC’s analyst, is another threat to democracy in the United States.

“What we’re seeing is Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party systematically trying to erode not just the voting rights act, but all three of those acts at the same time. And that’s what makes this so dangerous,” Greer concluded.