Longtime Trump Friend Howard Stern Rips Him Over Border Wall: ‘He’s Embarrassed Because He Can’t Get It’

The radio star had some choice words for Trump's wall.

Howard Stern launched into Donald Trump’s border wall, saying “there’s no crisis” at the southern border and that Trump is only prolonging the shutdown because “he’s embarrassed” for not living up to his campaign promise, according to Yahoo.

Stern, who goes a long way back with Trump having invited him on his radio show more than a dozen times — dissecting everything from his sex life to even sexualizing Ivanka — had some choice words for Donald Trump’s continuous need to have a border wall built. Brushing aside the wall as nothing more than a campaign tactic, he said Trump has only used the wall as something that “morons can get behind.”

Stern said he knew Trump well enough to understand what was happening behind the scenes. He argued that Trump could not afford to look foolish after having galvanized a core group of supporters by promising them a wall.

“The wall’s a problem because it’s a waste of money, even Donald knows that,” he said.

“You gotta know Donald a bit to understand what’s going on here. The wall’s a simplistic answer to our problems with immigration. It’s something that, you know, morons can get behind because they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, if you build a wall no one can get over it.’ But it’s not that simple.”

Stern also ripped the logical inconsistencies that Trump has seemed to propagate about the wall. Saying that the cost of such a wall would exceed the $5.6 billion figure he is demanding at the moment, Stern called on Trump to get level with his supporters and tell the nation exactly how much it would need to build a wall.

Stern said Trump should have come on and said, “‘F*** this, I’m not going to bulls*** you guys. I want $20 billion.”

“It’s a tremendous amount of property and a tremendous amount of area to cover. You’re not going to get a whole wall for $5 billion. If you really want a wall, it’s probably going to cost you some trillions of dollars.”

The radio show star admitted that some of Trump’s fears about illegal immigration were valid, arguing that it was not fair on people who wanted to enter the United States legally. But he dissed Trump by saying that he himself employed illegal laborers on his properties because they would work for less.

Stern finally concluded his diatribe by claiming that Donald Trump actually never wanted a wall, but when he saw his campaign promise of a wall galvanizing so many supporters, he simply got carried away by the possibilities.

“Even Donald’s not into this wall. It’s just he’s embarrassed because he can’t get it,” Stern said, adding, “The whole concept of the wall got him elected. A lot of people could wrap their brain around it. But the wall ain’t going to solve s***. And it’s going to cost a fortune. Come on, it’s nonsense. It’s just nonsense.”