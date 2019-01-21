Lionel Richie’s Son Miles Arrested In London For Bomb Threat

London police arrested Lionel Richie’s son, Miles Brockman Richie, for allegedly making a bomb threat and getting in to an altercation with airline officials.

Miles, a model under the Wilhelmina agency who made his New York Fashion Week debut last year, was reportedly upset about not being able to get on a flight. He became so agitated that when security arrived, he started throwing punches, landing a fist on one of the guards. After the scuffle, Richie told officials that he was wearing a bomb, and he was going to set it off if he wasn’t allowed to board the plane.

“On Saturday, January 19, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning,” a representative for the Metropolitan Police said, as Us Weekly reported. Miles was free to go after it was discovered he didn’t, in fact, have a bomb on him — and was issued a formal caution and released.

Miles, who uses his blanket of tattoos as part of his unique charm when modeling, is the brother of Sofia and Nicole Richie, and crooner Lionel’s only son. His mother is Diane Alexander, who Lionel wed after allegedly having an affair with her. The model’s squad includes Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and he has Kylie’s initials tattooed on his hand.

Miles’ sister, Nicole, was no stranger to making headlines for her wild behavior back in the day. In 2006, she was arrested for DUI after getting busted going the wrong way dow the highway. Law enforcement officials said Richie was “very lucky” to be alive after the incident. That unfortunate scenario followed her 2003 arrest and DUI stint for heroin possession.

“This is a difficult time for Nicole but she is prepared to accept whatever responsibility is appropriate. She intends to continue with her career and will deal with any other issues that need to be addressed,” her attorney, Howard Weitzman, said at the time, as E! News reported. Nicole cleaned her act up and settled down with Good Charlotte front man, Joel Madden, whom she has two daughters with.

Though this is Miles’ first run in with the law, he told Rollercoaster Magazine that he was a very angry child, and that he was sent to boarding school in Colorado to help straighten his attitude out.

“I was a very angry child. I was sent away to a boarding school in Colorado for four years when I was nine years old. They taught me how to control and handle my emotions in a more ‘reasonable’ way. I still get myself into trouble sometimes because that’s just life,” the model revealed.