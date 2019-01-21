Frank Sinks To Gross New Low In Tonight’s ‘Shameless’ Episode [Spoilers]

Every time fans think there isn’t something Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) can do to surprise them, they watch another episode of Shameless that leaves them shocked and horrified.

Frank has come a long way from a man who stole a prosthetic leg from a child to a man who gives STDs to every mother on Liam’s PTA, as the second half of Season 9 kicks off tonight.

Warning: The rest of the article contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of Shameless.

In tonight’s episode of Shameless, Frank’s new girlfriend Ingrid (Katey Sagal) reveals that she wants to have children – and wants him to impregnate her.

Completely willing to bring more Gallaghers into the world, Frank and Ingrid set off to a fertility clinic where she had previously had her eggs frozen.

Attempting to collect his specimen, Frank comes back out to criticize the receptionist for the unhelpful material in the collection room. He, then, proceeds to ask if his girlfriend can come back to help him.

The poor receptionist – with a horrified look on her face – proceeds to listen to Frank and his girlfriend as she helps him collect his specimen.

When the doctor later brings Frank back to discuss the results of his collection, he learns he isn’t healthy enough to help his girlfriend have the children she wants to have. Concocting a very typical Frank-style plan, he asks the doctor if he can take a collection cup home to try again.

Frank proceeds to insist the conditions of the clinic are the reason his results weren’t coming back right.

While she hesitates, she decides to give him a chance and explains the rules before sending him on his way. Frank heads home where he runs into his son Carl (Ethan Cutkosky), who he tricks into collecting his specimen in the cup for him with a $100 bet.

Typical Carl stays true to the fact that he will do just about anything for money and quickly disappears to the bathroom before returning with a full cup.

Frank returns to the clinic with a much healthier specimen that the doctor confirms can be used to impregnate Ingrid’s eggs.

While Carl has absolutely no idea what Frank used that collection for, it appears as if the young Gallagher is going to be a daddy soon.

Previews for next week’s episode tease that Ingrid may be pregnant with as many as six babies.

New episodes of Shameless air every Sunday on Showtime, and are available roughly 24 hours prior via the network streaming app.