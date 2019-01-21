Ageless Beauty Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Thighs In New Instagram Photograph

British actress Elizabeth Hurley is well-known across the globe for her age-defying looks and she keeps reminding her fans that age is just a number by posting her sexy photographs on Instagram almost every week.

The 53-year-old beauty recently posted a photograph wherein she is featured wearing a red, shirt dress which allowed her to flaunt her slim physique. As the thin material of her dress made it clear, Lizzy wore no bra underneath it and she tugged at the hem of her dress to provide a generous view of her thighs which left her fans and followers hot under the collar. She wore almost no makeup and let her blonde tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

Within a few minutes of going live, the picture already racked up more than 7,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans and followers of the actress showered her with various compliments and praised her for maintaining her youthful appearance.

“Omg, you are truly a gift from God,” one of her fans commented on the picture, while another one wrote that Liz is the “hottest woman alive.” While another devout fan wrote that he has always been a big fan of her work and that she’s absolutely stunning.

Prior to posting the current photograph, Lizzy followed the ongoing social media trend and participated in the famous 10-year challenge wherein people have to post a picture collage of themselves featuring a current and a 10-year-old picture to demonstrate how much they have aged over the years. The picture garnered 62,000 likes and close to 16,00 comments and as expected, Lizzy’s picture proved that her beauty is, indeed, timeless.

As a matter of fact, many fans couldn’t even tell the difference between her new and the old photograph because she looked almost the same in both of them. One of her fans opined that Lizzy looks 10 years younger and more vibrant, while another one agreed and added that Lizzy has “aged like fine wine” which has made her better and better with time.

According to an article by Today, Lizzy said that she uses one serum all the time to keep her skin looking fresh and healthy and added the following.