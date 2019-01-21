Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Reveals She’s Now ‘Home’ In Sparkling Instagram Snap

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, has been using her social media platforms to update her fans about her life and her ongoing battle with cancer. In a new post added to the reality stars Instagram, Chapman showed off some stunning nail art done by her favorite manicurist. She revealed in the post that she is now home, and her fans went wild for the snap and Beth’s gorgeous, blinged-out nails. The picture has been liked over 34,000 times since she posted it.

As Chapman and her husband, Duane, struggle to find peace during her cancer battle, the couple is also preparing for their new reality show. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the new 10-part series will follow Duane as he hunts down America’s most wanted fugitives, and Beth will be taking part in the show as well.

Though very few details have been revealed regarding the show’s premiere date, or if principal filming has even begun, WGN America President Gavin Harvey released a statement and expressed his jubilation over the new project.

“America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters,” Harvey said.

It’s likely that Chapman’s health will be a focus of the new series as well, as she continues to fight for her life following the incurable diagnosis after her throat cancer resurfaced. Duane opened up about the couple’s struggle to stay positive during these trying times, and as the Inquisitr previously reported, Chapman’s been taking the reigns in planning her own funeral.

“She’s like, ‘Here’s the casket I want, and here’s the flowers.’ I said, ‘Beth, don’t say that.’ And she said, ‘What? You don’t want me planning my funeral? Well, I’m going to. And she’ll say, ‘You have to face the facts.’ But I don’t want to,” the reality star told Us Weekly.

The duo has also revealed they have been trying to live a normal life despite Chapman’s grim diagnosis. The reality star has reportedly been seeking alternative treatments and using over the counter medications while looking into chemotherapy to heal her cancer, which has spread. In this latest snap shared by Chapman, showing off her new nails and treating herself to some self-care, shows that she’s trying to maintain a sense of normalcy despite her health crisis.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything. Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it,” Duane told Us back in December.