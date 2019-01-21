Brittany Matthews, Girlfriend Of Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Shows Off Incredible Physique On Instagram

Matthews works out almost as hard as her boyfriend.

Patrick Mahomes may be in fantastic shape, but girlfriend Brittany Matthews is no slouch herself.

The girlfriend of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has received some viral fame as her boyfriend takes his team to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, with many taking to her Instagram page to look up pictures of Matthews. What they find is a fitness buff who loves showing off her intense workout regimens and her incredible physique, mixed in with plenty of cheerleading for her boyfriend.

Matthews often posts pictures alongside Mahomes, including a heartfelt post before the AFC Championship game where she reminisced on just how far their relationship has come.

“Just a few East Texas kids that had to grow up a little faster than expected,” she wrote in the post.

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of attention, as the 23-year-old has taken his team to the cusp of the Super Bowl in just his second year in the NFL and first as starter. He’s considered a front-runner for MVP this season and he — and Brittany Matthews — could be in line for a gigantic payday ahead.

As ESPN reported, the quarterback could be headed for the largest contract in league history.

“The Chiefs are expected to extend Mahomes’ contract after next season, the first time the MVP candidate is eligible for an extension, and he could land the NFL’s first $200 million contract, league sources told ESPN,” the report noted.

Mahomes and Matthews have been through a lot together in the last few months. Earlier in the NFL season, Brittany’s stepfather died at Arrowhead Stadium following the Chiefs game against the Arizona Cardinals. Matthews wrote an Instagram post about the incident, saying that her stepfather passed out just after she took a picture at the game.

“Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today!” she wrote. “I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!”

Those who want to check out more pictures of Brittany Matthews can find all of her workouts — and the results of them — on her Instagram page.