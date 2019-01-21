Mac Miller’s Family Is ‘Rooting For Cardi B’ If He Doesn’t Win A Grammy

Miller has been nominated posthumously for 'Best Rap Album.'

Mac Miller’s family is eager to see if the rapper will posthumously win a Grammy, Us Weekly is reporting. Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, tragically passed away in September of 2018 from a drug overdose at 26-years-old. Now, Miller has been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for his album, Swimming, which was released only one month before he died. Other nominees in the category are Cardi B for her album, Invasion of Privacy, Nipsey Hussle for his album, Victory Lap, Pusha T for his album, Daytona, and Travis Scott for his album, Astroworld.

“Malcolm’s family was so moved when his nomination was announced,” a source close to the family shared. “They are really hopeful that the Recording Academy will honor what they believe to be the most important and impactful rap album of the year. It will be a bittersweet moment for them if Malcolm wins. And if he doesn’t, they’re rooting for Cardi B.”

Miller’s parents will be attending the awards show on his behalf. The family had an especially rough weekend, as Miller would’ve turned 27-years-old on January 19. According to Complex, plenty of Miller’s friends tweeted out tributes to the rapper. Other rappers and performers in the music industry, such as Juicy J, Thundercat, Cole Bennett, Hi-Tek, Lil B, and Rex Orange County, all posted messages for Miller. Most notable was a simple, cryptic “miss u” tweeted by Ariana Grande. Grande and Miller became close friends when they collaborated on her song, “The Way,” in 2013. The two began dating in 2016, and broke up in May of 2018.

I contemplated doing this event for a while because its hard for me to accept that my boy is gone! But deep down i know if mac was here we would be partying somewhere for his bday listening to some cam’ron or max b. pic.twitter.com/RV2HTjuCK4 — CLOCK (@CLocKworkDJ) January 14, 2019

DJ Clockwork also sent out a birthday message to Miller and then some — he threw a birthday party for Miller on Saturday night.

“Like we have done in the previous years on Mac’s bday, we celebrate… LOUD,” DJ Clockwork wrote on his Instagram. “I wanted to do something in Remembrance of his day that the whole city of New York can enjoy. Playing all his classic and rare records and even songs that he liked to party to.”

All proceeds of the party went to the Mac Miller Circles Fund. The Mac Miller Circles Fund is a charity that supports arts and education programs for vulnerable youth in Pittsburgh, Miller’s hometown. Miller’s tribute concert that occurred in October also donated to the organization, and featured performances from John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, Travis Scott, and Ty Dolla $ign. It’s clear that Miller was loved and admired by many.

The 2019 Grammy Awards airs on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.