Stella Maxwell Flaunts Her Long Legs In New Snap To Stun Her 4 Million Instagram Fans

Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell took to her Instagram account on Sunday, January 21, to post yet another sexy picture which completely mesmerized her fans and followers. In the snap, the model is featured wearing a pair of skimpy black shorts which she paired with a matching crop top and a pair of black trainers. She wore her blonde hair down and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

In the photograph, the Belgian beauty is seen sitting on red-painted stairs — which she called “stairway to heaven” in the caption — while holding on to the leash of her dog. The skimpy bottoms allowed the 5-feet-9-inch tall model to flaunt her long, smooth legs which left many of her fans jaw-dropped.

Her furry friend — a small, caramel pup — can also be seen in the photograph. It is the same pup which Stella adopted along with her ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, in July 2017. According to an earlier report by the Daily Mail, the two stars adopted the puppy to take their relationship to the next level. And as the article detailed, the animal was rescued in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. Stella also posted an Instagram Story wherein she is featured walking her dog on the streets while swaying her hips.

As of the writing of this article, Stella’s new picture amassed more than 41,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans and followers praised her model for her enviable stature as well as her style and modelling talent.

One of her fans wrote that Stella is gorgeous, and added that he needs Stella right next to him. While another one said that if Stella is sitting on the “stairway to heaven,” then she must be the heaven herself.

Prior to posting the picture, Stella had posted a risque video of herself wherein she was featured showing off plenty of skin while wearing a barely-there sky-blue bikini. And as the Inquisitr earlier reported, Stella flashed some major sideboob to send the temperature of her Instagram account instantly soaring. Per usual, the 28-year-old model’s fans complimented her on her well-toned body and praised her for working so hard to maintain her figure.

Stella has previously opened up about her diet and fitness routine in several interviews and in one of them, which was conducted by Elle Magazine, she said that she considers yoga to be her go-to workout. However, she added that she doesn’t like to stick to one thing but keeps changing up her fitness routine and said the following.