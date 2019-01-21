NBA Rumors: Rival Exec Reveals Main Reason Why Wizards Won’t Trade Bradley Beal Before Deadline

Will Bradley Beal finish the 2018-19 NBA season with the Wizards?

After they struggled earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations started to swirl that the Washington Wizards are planning to make a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. After an altercation involving four players and Coach Scott Brooks, the Wizards have reportedly made every player, including John Wall and Bradley Beal, on their roster available in trade discussions.

With his massive contract extension that is set to kick next season, most people believe that the Wizards will have a hard time finding a trade partner for the face of the franchise John Wall. Meanwhile, Ken Berger of Bleacher Report revealed that multiple team executives and agents expect Bradley Beal to be one of the most coveted assets in the marketplace before the February NBA trade deadline.

Beal’s age, talent, sharpshooting, versatility, and contracts make him an interesting acquisition to NBA teams who needs a player to build around or an additional star power to boost their chance of contending for the NBA championship title. Trading Beal means that the Wizards are ready to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Unfortunately for interested teams, the rival executives and agents who spoke to Bleacher Report said that the Wizards have shown “no willingness” of parting ways with Bradley Beal before the February NBA trade deadline. One rival executive gave one major reason why the Wizards won’t trade Beal.

“Wall is unmovable.”

Lakers make THREE players available in trades amid Bradley Beal and Anthony Davis rumours https://t.co/9CP1bhsDD9 — One Stop Sports (@oss365) January 19, 2019

As of now, it’s really hard to see an NBA team that is willing to absorb John Wall’s lucrative deal. The trade kicker on Wall’s contract makes it almost impossible to send him to another team. Also, Wall is currently recovering from a season-ending injury and still has no timetable for his return.

With Bradley Beal expected to remain on their roster for the rest of the 2018-19 NBA season, the Wizards are expected to focus on earning a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As of now, the Wizards have won six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 19-26 record.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis revealed that despite losing one of their superstars to a season-ending injury, they still want to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference this season. Leonsis wants to make it clear to the entire league that the Wizards will “never, ever tank.”

“We will never, ever tank,” Leonsis said. “I don’t think you can tell a coach, I don’t think you can tell a staff, ‘Don’t try to win.’ I will never do that. So, if this team makes the playoffs on its own, that’s fantastic.”